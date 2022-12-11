FIFA World Cup 2022: Final week schedule, matches, timings, when and where to watch

We have moved into the final week of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. A tournament that saw almost everything - from great wins to greater upsets, from controversies to blissful moments, from some fantastic goals to superb saves, from Portugal bowing out in the quarters to Argentina entering the semis. However, a lot is still there on offer for the fans in this final week. Here in this piece, we will know more about the schedule, match timings, venues and when and where to enjoy the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

As all the quarterfinals matches are now over, four teams – Croatia, Argentina, Morocco and France have cruised through to the semi finals. While Croatia managed to enter the semis for the successive time, Argentina reached the last four for the first time since 2014. Morocco, the most exciting yet defensively strong team became the first African nation to qualify for the semi finals, whereas, France edged past England to reach final four.

Along with two semi finals, two more matches will also take place this week - the match for 3rd-4th place and the mega final. As the schedule for the semis is already out, let’s have a look at who is playing who for a spot in the finals.

How many matches will take place in the final week of FIFA World Cup 2022?

Four matches will take place in the final week of FIFA World Cup 2022 – Two semi finals, one match for the 3rd-4th place and the final.

Schedule, timings and venues of all matches in final week

The first semi final will take place between Croatia and Argentina at the Lusail Stadium on Wednesday, December 14th at 00:30 AM IST, while the second semi final will take place between Morocco and France at the Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday, December 15th at 00:30 AM IST.

The match to determine 3rd and 4th placed teams will take place on Saturday, December 17th at 20:30 PM IST at the Khalifa International Stadium.

The final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place on Sunday, December 18th at 20:30 PM IST at the Lusail Stadium.

Where can we watch the matches?