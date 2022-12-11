'We're the Rocky Balboa...': Morocco coach Walid Regragui after knockout WC win over Portugal

Morocco coach Walid Regragui believes that his team is the 'Rocky Balboa' of the World Cup. Regragui made the statement after his team defeated a star-studded Portugal lineup to reach the last four stage of the tournament.

"When you watch Rocky, you want to support Rocky Balboa because of his hard work and commitment and I think we're the Rocky Balboa of this World Cup," said Regragui.

"We are the team that everyone loves in this World Cup because we are showing the world you can succeed even if you don't have as much talent and money."

Morocco are living a Disney fairytale at the moment. They have become the first African nation to qualify for the semifinals in the 92-year-long history of the tournament.

Morocco may have created the least xG (expected goals) in the tournament but they have managed to beat the likes of Portugal, Belgium, Canada and Spain while drawing with 2018 finalist Croatia.

However, one of the wildest stats to stand out is that Morocco are yet to concede a goal from an opponent in the tournament. The only opposition goal came in the match against Canada which was an own goal from Moroccan centre-back Nayef Aguerd. Regragui reflected on the achievement and said it was down to hard work.

"I'm sure many of you will say this is a miracle, but we've won without conceding against Belgium, Spain, Portugal and that's the result of hard work."

Morocco opened the scoring in the 42nd minute with striker Youssef En-Nesyri netting one through a header. Afterwards, it was a defensive masterclass from nearly every Moroccan player as they resolutely defended their penalty box to keep Portugal at bay,

The 'Atlas Lions' after beating one of the 'tournament favourites' have set up a delicious encounter with 2018 champions France on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)