BTS leader RM becomes 5th male soloist to surpass 600,000 1st-week sales in Hanteo history with 'Indigo'

Indigo recounts "stories and experiences RM has gone through, like a diary". Speaking to Variety about the album, RM said, "I think before this album, I was always concentrating on wanting to prove something to people. Like, 'I just want to make you guys listen to this. I want to just share my thoughts. Please listen to this!' This time I was focusing on expanding my personal thoughts to something universal, so people can approach it and think it could be their own stories, too. When I made this, it was all mine. But once I made this whole album, it feels like it’s not mine anymore, and I just give it to people, and people would maybe digest it and, through their own colours, reflect on their own lives.