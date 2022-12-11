What future holds for Shikhar Dhawan following Ishan Kishan’s heroic knock? Get latest update

Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan has had a poor run with bat against Bangladesh in the ODIs, and with Ishan Kishan now scoring his maiden double hundred (210) batting at the top, it looks like we have seen the last of Dhawan in this format. As per a report from PTI, as soon as the new selection committee will be formed, a decision regarding Dhawan’s future will be taken.

On Saturday, young keeper-batsman Ishan Kishan opened alongside Dhawan in absence of injured Rohit Sharma and smashed a world record of hitting the fastest double hundred in ODIs in 127 balls. Kishan’s inning was filled with intent and bravery, something that was missing in Dhawan’s approach of late. This historic knock will not only seal Ishan’s place in the XI for the upcoming series, it will also put Dhawan’s spot under scrutiny considering 50 over World Cup at home next year.

"A call on Shikhar's future will only be taken after new selection committee is appointed. But head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma's views can't be ignored," a senior BCCI source privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

With other young players like Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad waiting in the wings, it will be interesting to see what combination the new selection committee goes ahead with. KL Rahul’s new batting position in the ODIs could play a role here knowing the management looks keen on sticking with Rahul instead of Pant in the middle order for now.