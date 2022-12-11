Rohit Sharma informed me earlier about his decision to not play me in T20 World Cup - Yuzvendra Chahal

Ace Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal didn’t play a single match in the T20 World Cup in Australia this year despite being the team’s go-to-spinner in the shortest format throughout 2022. He alongside seamer Harshal Patel were the only two members of the 15-man squad who didn’t feature in any of the games. A decision that made quit a few eyebrows rise considering how big a match-winner Chahal is in white-ball cricket, had its repercussions as India bowed out of the T20 World Cup in the semi final clash against England by 10 wickets.

Even in Dubai last year, Chahal didn’t get picked in the squad for the World Cup while this time despite getting named in the 15-man squad the leg-spinner didn’t make a single appearance.

Speaking to India Today in a recent catch up, the leg-spinner briefed on how he felt about his omission from the playing XI, and also revealed what conversation he had with the captain Rohit Sharma regarding this.

“It's not an individual game. Every team has their own set of combination. And then I saw Ashwin and Axar performing well...those things happen in life. I just knew that if I get an opportunity I have to be ready and coach and Rohit bhai had clarified that to me,” Chahal said.

After facing two back-to-back blows in terms of not getting picked in the XI for T20 World Cup, Chahal is optimistic about retaining his place in the side for the 50-over World Cup in India next year. He although said playing for his country remains his priority, getting selected in the XI is not something on which he has any control.

“The 50-over World Cup is going to happen next. The last World Cup which I had played, in 2019, was also a 50-over World Cup. I don't tend to think about all this stuff that much. For me, what matters is playing for India, that is my first goal. Now, whether I am picked in the XI or not that is not in my hand. I hope I can continue playing in the same manner, get to play for my country and hope India becomes the champions in 2023,” Chahal added.



