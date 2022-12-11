IPL Auction 2023: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) retained & released players list, new captain & batting coach

IPL Auction 2023: Just like other teams, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has also kick-started their campaign for IPL season 2023. Before the IPL auction 2023, slated to be held later this month, the team has released a total of 7 players while they have retained 14 others. They have a total of 10 slots to be filled in their squad, out of which 4 are reserved for overseas players. This year, 991 players have registered for the IPL auction, and GT would be looking forward to purchasing 7 of them featuring on the long list.

The list of retained players by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

The LSG has retained a total of 14 players. This means that these 14 players will continue to play for the Lucknow team this season also. No other team of IPL 2023 will be able to include the following players in their squad. Names of all the players retained by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are given here:

KL Rahul Karan Sharma Mayank Yadav Manan Vohra Krishnappa Gowtham Krunal Pandey Kelly Myers Marcus Stoinis Mohsin Khan Ravi Bishnoi Quinton de Kock Ayush Badoni Deepak Hooda Avesh Khan

The list of released players by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have released a total of 7 players from their squad. This means that they won’t be able to play under the flag of LSG this year. They could even sit idle throughout this season if they fail to come under the hammer during the IPL auction 2023. Here are the players released by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):

Shahbaz Nadeem Dushmantha Chameera Evin Lewis Andrew Tye Ankit Rajput Manish Pandey Jason Holder

Available balance with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have already spent 71.65 Cr rupees on retaining the 14 players mentioned above. It needs to fill the vacancy of 10 players in its squads with the remaining balance of 23.35 Cr. In the IPL auction 2023, each team is subject to a total salary cap of INR 95 crores. This amount is 5 Cr more than the previous season.

Lucknow Super Giants’ new captain, batting and bowling coach details