Mike Tyson and DJ Khaled perform Umrah, rapper shares emotional video

American boxer Mike Tyson and DJ Khaled together performed Umrah in Makkah, the holiest city in Islam on Friday.



Both DJ Khaled and Mike were in Saudi Arabia for the Red Sea Film Festival. After attending the event, DJ Khaled and Mike visited Kaaba, where they performed religious rituals.



DJ Khaled shared an emotional video of himself from the Kaaba. In the short clip, the rapper is wearing an Ihram, the two-piece white simple garment worn by men while performing the Umrah.



Sharing his video on Instagram, the rapper wrote: "The second I walked into Mecca, tears came down my eyes." Tears of joy 🤲🏽 my whole life I wanted to go to MECCA 🕋 TO PRAY 🤲🏽 AND TO GIVE MY GRATITUDE TO ALLAH 🤲🏽 I prayed for the world for more love more life more more peace more joy more happiness more health and protection for all of us ! GOD IS THE GREATEST!!!!!''