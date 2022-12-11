‘I don't think we should be speaking about referees’ – Gareth Southgate after England’s WC exit

There has been a lot of blame game at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 considering the referees. With Portugal players like Bruno Fernandes and defender Pepe openly bashing about having the Argentine referee during their crunch quarterfinal clash against Morocco which they lost 0-1, England coach Gareth Southgate decided to not speak against the officials following his team’s 1-2 loss against France on Saturday night.

In a tight quarterfinal game at the Al Bayt Stadium, England had a couple of decisions going against them which earned a lot of flak from English fans and others across social media. England captain Harry Kane, who scored the first penalty, had a chance to equalise France’s tally of two goals in the second half, but missed a penalty, which saw England trailing behind at the end with one goal deficit. Instead of getting into any controversy, Southgate decided not to speak against the referee’s decisions and rather congratulated French coach Didier Deschamps and his team for playing excellent football.

"We've lost a game, I don't think we should be speaking about referees," he said. "I can just compliment France and wish them good luck. They're a fantastic team. They've got some brilliant players and Didier (Deschamps) has done a fantastic job. So congratulations to them."

On his future as England’s head coach, Gareth Southgate said he is not going to take any call in a hurry and instead will let the emotions sink before he makes any decision. Speaking on this to the reporters post the game, Gareth said, "Whenever I finish these tournaments, you need time to make the correct decision. Emotionally, you're going through many different feelings."

Southgate further told reporters, "The energy that it takes in these tournaments is enormous. I want to take the right decision, whatever that is, for the team. In the past my feelings have fluctuated in the immediate aftermath of tournaments."

While England are now out of the World Cup, defending champions France will take on Morocco in their semi final clash on Wednesday.



