'I'm psychologically destroyed...': Neymar after World Cup knockout exit

Brazil's exit from the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar is hurting Neymar. The star footballer took to his Instagram account to state he was 'psychologically destroyed' ever since the Selecao lost in the quarterfinals on penalty shootouts.

"I am psychologically destroyed. It is definitely the defeat which has hurt me the most, which left me paralysed for ten minutes after the match, after which I burst into tears without being able to stop," read the post.

"We fought until the end. That's what I'm proud of my teammates because there was no lack of commitment and dedication. This group deserved it, we deserved it, BRAZIL deserved it... But this was not the will of GOD!"

The Brazilian striker added that the defeat was going to hurt for a long time.

"It was worth every sacrifice to feel the affection of each one from inside the field... Thank you all for your support with our national team. Unfortunately it didn't work out... it's gonna hurt for a long, long time."

In the aftermath of the loss, Neymar was quizzed if fans had seen the last of him in the canary-yellow jersey, to which he replied with an open-ended answer.

“I am not closing any doors on the national team but I am also not guaranteeing 100 per cent that I will return,” said Neymar in a post-match conference.

Notably, before the beginning of the World Cup, the PSG star said he was going to play the tournament like it was his last.

"I can't guarantee that I'll play another [World] Cup. I honestly don't know. I'll play like it's the last. Maybe I'll play another one, maybe not. It depends. There's going to be a coaching change and I don't know if that coach will like me."

Brazil were on the verge of making it to the last four after Neymar's wonder strike gave them the lead in the first quarter of the extra time. However, Bruno Petkovic's strike, three minutes from the full-time whistle brought Croatia back into the game.

The game went to penalties where Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livaković saved a couple of penalties, thereby ensuring his team went ahead while Brazilians sunk to the ground in dismay.

(With inputs from agencies)