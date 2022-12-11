Cher's mother Georgia Holt passes away at age of 96, tributes pour in

Cher's mother, Georgia Holt, who was an actor and singer, has passed away. Holt was 96 years old.



The songstress, 76, shared the sad news via her Twitter account. The icon penned a brief note: "Mom is gone." with a sad face emoji.



The singer, who is an ardent social media user, has not shared the cause of death or any other details. In September, the singer shared that her mother has not been well and is battling with several health issues.

''Sorry I’ve Been Mia. Mom’s been sick off and on. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She had pneumonia. She's Getting Better," she wrote in September.



Soon after her death was confirmed, tributes started pouring in for the star's mother.

Several celebrities and singer's fans mourned the loss and wrote:



Senator Diane Savino wrote: "So sorry; nothing prepares you for the loss of your mother." "No matter when!"

Another user wrote: "Love you, Cher." I'm so sorry for your loss. My mother was the reason I found you and your music. Something we bonded over It’s never easy to lose someone you love. I'm thinking of you and your family. Sending love ❤️''



Actress Marg Helgenberger wrote: "Oh, Cher." I’m so sorry to hear that your beloved mother has passed. My heart goes out to you. What a blessing to have had her in your life for as long as you did. May she rest in peace.

