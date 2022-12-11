UK's Covid wastage: Country auctions off PPE kits worth $31.8 million for $600

About 64.4 million surgical facemasks and 3.7 million plastic aprons worth 31.8 million USD (£26 million) paid for by British citizens are now being sold for as little as $612 (£500) in an online auction.

The Covid-related personal protective equipment (PPE) was reportedly ordered during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic but never even left China as they were deemed surplus to the requirements.

However, these recently auctioned PPE kits are only the tip of the iceberg. The Department for Health and Social Care as per DailyMail has admitted to incurring losses of ($10.1 billion) £8.7 billion due to PPE that was not fit for use, expired or overpriced.

As per National Audit Office estimates the facemasks would have cost taxpayers about 40p each at the time of the epidemic, bringing the price of those auctioned to £25.8 million.

The aprons cost 5p each, therefore their overall price came to roughly $20,000 (£180,000).

While their auction price isn't known, as per DailyMail, the auction organised by UK-based disposal firm Ramco the items were sold in two lots priced at around $306 (£250).

Reportedly the UK decided to get rid of the stock as it was costing too much to store it. Last year the country spent $28.1 million (£23 million) on storage.

As Wes Streeting, Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary puts it "The Government is spending more on storing PPE in China each week than Manchester United pay for Cristiano Ronaldo’s wages."

Earlier this year, UK officials disclosed that 580 lorry tonnes of obsolete PPE were being burnt each month.

According to a representative for the health department, in order to maintain taxpayer value for money, "We continue to sell, donate, repurpose and recycle excess PPE in the most cost-effective way, as well as seeking to recover costs from suppliers wherever possible."

"We are also exploring innovative solutions to reprocess excess PPE into materials or new products that have further uses," he added.

