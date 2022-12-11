Yearender 2022: Beauty trends that defined the year

The beauty industry is evolving constantly with new trends taking over social media almost every day. With the increasing number of influencers sharing their secrets with their followers across platforms, we have an information overload problem that makes it hard for us to keep up with all the trends. And, it's impossible to try every beauty fad we stumble across online. So, to make things easier for you, we have listed the biggest beauty trends of the year below.

This year was no exception as we saw several beauty bloggers ruling over our feeds. And, at the forefront, we saw clean beauty and hyper-personalised skincare defining the year and the course of the beauty industry.

In this article, we are looking back at the year in beauty, makeup and skincare - all the hyped and viral trends!

Biggest beauty trends of 2022

Slugging Coquette Makeup Washed Denim Eyes Vanilla Girl Aesthetic Siren Eyes Graphic eyeliner I'm Cold Skin Flooding Sunburn Blush Crying Makeup

Slugging

Korean beauty trend Slugging, which made waves on the internet all year long, is a blessing for people with ultra-dry skin. This beauty technique helps achieve the dewiest skin one can ever think of. The trend is said to have originated in South Korea. With just one Reddit post, it spread like wildfire & caught the attention of influencers, MUAs, bloggers, models and even celebs. In no time, it turned into a trend and many vouched for this K-Beauty secret across platforms. It's simple, effective and pocket-friendly too.

All you have to do is apply a thin layer of vaseline or any petroleum jelly all over your face after your skincare routine. Yes, that's it! This helps lock in the moisture and multiply the benefits of your skincare products.

Coquette Makeup

Coquette makeup trend is all about embracing hyper-feminity by incorporating delicate pastels, Lana Del Rey eyeliner and soft pink blushed cheeks into your beauty routine. The trend is focused on ultra-feminine styles and colours that awaken the inner divine feminine in you. It involves using rosy and peachy hues for eyes, lips and cheeks as well as big lashes that give the pretty-in-pink look a more mature edge. It matches perfectly with dewy skin and gives a lit-from-within glow. Stars like Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been spotted sporting this trend.

Washed Denim Eyes

The hottest winter makeup trend this year was Washed Denim Eyes, which impressed Dua Lipa and many alike. Influenced by the Denim Revolution we saw in fashion this year, Washed Denim Eyes trend made appearances on red carpets, runways, shoots and premieres. It involves sweeping blue eyeshadow shades across the eyes for an impactful yet neutral look. It should be blended slightly past the crease and along the lower lash line and very little outside these areas. They match best with a denim-on-denim look.

Vanilla Girl Aesthetic

Vanilla Girl Aesthetic, which is currently sweeping social media with clips bearing the hashtag racking up over 100 million views, is inspired by the sweet, homely and comforting taste and scent of vanilla. The trend is all about using light, cream-like hues for not just makeup, but also clothes and home decor.

A Vanilla girl opts for a makeup look that is understated and includes things like gold shimmers, soft caramel eyeshadow shades, brown eyeliner and vanilla-scented lip balms. She must also be a fan of dewy skin and use hydrating skincare products.

The vanilla makeup look also leans towards bronzer rather than blusher to achieve that 'golden hour' glow.

Siren Eyes

Seeing so many TikTokers and celebrities mastering the siren gaze and bringing their mysterious sides out, aren't you curious to try it out? I know, most answers will be yes!

For this makeup trend, you have to ace a smoked-out, sultry and elongated eyeliner look that will instantly turn you into a mythical mermaid-like creature. Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Alexa Demie, Rihanna, and Megan Fox love this trend and have been its flagbearers this year.

Graphic eyeliner

There're so many ways of rocking a Graphic Eyeliner that we just cannot get enough of it. It is one of the biggest beauty breakouts this year and it has inspired several other trends like transparent eyeliner, neon eyeliner, etc. The trend has been featured on shows like 'Euphoria' and 'Glow Up'. And, it has skyrocketed to mainstream fame and TikTok stardom.

You can experiment endlessly with colours, shapes, rhinestones and eyeshadows to create your graphic eyeliner look. Just make sure that keep the strokes clean and tidy.

I'm Cold

fiz aquela trend do “I’m cold makeup” porém numa cidade que faz 30 graus todo dia, amaram? pic.twitter.com/GoaNUJOWGO — 𝖙𝖍𝖆𝖎𝖎𝖘 (@thaiismusic) November 19, 2022

Created by social media influencer Zoe Kim Kenealy, I'm Cold makeup trend is all about using different products to mimic how you might look after spending a ton of time outside in the cold, chilly winter. The process involves using pinks, reds and peaches to fake flushed cheeks, windburnt skin, red nose and a natural glow.

According to makeup artists, you must place your blush lower on your cheekbones to create a fuller, flushed look, which is synonymous with the 'I'm cold' effect. And, you must also ensure that you apply a shade that naturally compliments your skin and doesn't look unflattering. Justin Bieber's wife and supermodel Hailey Bieber is in love with this trend.

Skin Flooding

TikTokers found a way to cure dehydrated winter skin this year. They invented the Skin Flooding hack that helped millions to fix their ultra-dry winter skin. The beauty trend involves bombarding your freshly washed skin with intense moisture by layering different skincare products on your face. This layering method helps with maximum product absorption and increases penetrative efficiency.

The process of Skin Flooding starts by patting your skin with some water after using a hydrating cleanser. Next, we have to use a hydrating mist to lock in the moisture. Then, we have to apply either hyaluronic acid or niacinamide serum on our face. For the final step, we use a lightweight moisturiser and sunscreen for surface-level protection. During the nighttime skincare routine, you must replace sunscreen with a hydrating sleeping mask.

Sunburn Blush

Would you ever mimic a sunburn for a viral trend? Well, many netizens are doing so and they are actually looking quite cute with it. This is a new blushing technique that involves over-applying peach or coral blush on the cheeks, nose, and forehead to get a sunburnt look. Emily Ratajakowski, Hailey Bieber, and Billie Eilish are in love with this trend and they have often been spotted rocking it.

Crying Makeup