LPL 2022: Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars live cricket streaming-OTT & broadcast channel details and timings

LPL 2022: Today, the two matches of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be played. The first match starts at 3:00 PM IST, which will be played between Galle Gladiators and Colombo Stars. The Gladiators have not had the best of starts, despite being headed by top-order hitter Kusal Mendis. They have a net run rate of -1.579 and are at the bottom of the points standings after losing both of their matches. The second match of the day will be played between Dambulla Aura and Jaffna Kings, which starts at 7:30 PM IST and local time. Both matches will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars and Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings matches can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels in India on TV. The match will also be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.

