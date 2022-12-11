Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings preview: LPL 2022 DA vs JK live streaming & TV channel, playing 11 prediction

The eighth match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2O22 will see Dambulla Aura taking on Jaffna Kings on Sunday, December 11. The match will take place at Pallekele International Stadium. With two points and a net run rate of 0.927, The Kings, led by Thisara Perera, are on second place on the points table. They had won their first two games, but on Saturday they were defeated by the Kandy Falcons of Wanindu Hasaranga by three wickets. On the other hand, the Aura have failed to show an impressive performance in the tournament so far. The team, led by Dasun Shanaka, has lost both of their matches. They also have the worst net run rate in the competition, at -1.112.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings match prediction

The Kings narrowly lost to the Falcons after winning their first two games. The Kings are anticipated to resume their winning streak because the Aura haven't been playing well in the tournament.

Prediction: Jaffna Kings to win the match.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings predicted lineups

Jaffna Kings:

Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Avishka Fernando, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera (c), James Fuller, Shoaib Malik, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Zaman Khan



Dambulla Aura:

Jordan Cox (wk), Shevon Daniel, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka (c), Lahiru Madushanka, Chaturanga de Silva, Tom Abell, Tharindu Ratnayake, Noor Ahmad, Lahiru Kumara

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings full squad

Dambulla Aura:

Dasun Shanaka (captain), Tom Abell, Jordan Cox (wicketkeeper), Lasith Croospulle, Shevon Daniel, Chathuranga de Silva, Ravindu Fernando, Haider Ali, Dushan Hemantha, Sachitha Jayatilake, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Noor Ahmad, Kalana Perera, Pramod Madushan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tharindu Ratnayake, Sikandar Raza, Dilum Sudeera, Paul van Meekeren, Chamindu Wickramasinghe



Jaffna Kings:

Thisara Perera (captain), Dhananjaya de Silva, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Avishka Fernando, James Fuller, Praveen Jayawickrama, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Suminda Lakshan, James Neesham, Dilshan Madushanka, Nipun Dhananjaya, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ashan Randika, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wicketkeeper), Shoaib Malik, Maheesh Theekshana, Theesan Vithushan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Dunith Wellalage

Where to watch Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings match live

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings match can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels in India on TV. The match will also be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings match details

This is the eighth match of the Lanka Premier League 2022. The match will be played between Dambulla Aura and Jaffna Kings on December 11, Sunday at 7:30 PM IST and local time. The venue of the match is the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Where will the LPL 2022 Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings match be held?

LPL 2022 Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings match will take place in Sri Lanka on December 11.

When will the LPL 2022 Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings match start? – Date

LPL 2022 Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on December 11, Sunday.

What Time the LPL 2022 Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings match will begin?- Time

The LPL 2022 Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings match will begin at 7:30 PM IST and local time.

What is the venue of the LPL 2022 Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings match? – Venue