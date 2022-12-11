WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo cries inconsolably after Portugal's World Cup exit

Cristiano Ronaldo was a defeated man on Saturday. After Portugal crashed out of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Ronaldo broke down in tears and cried inconsolably as his last dance on the world stage came to a premature end.

In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, an emotional Ronaldo can be seen walking off the pitch after the final whistle is blown.

A fan that ran into the field clattered into Ronaldo, who seemed too preoccupied to even notice the impact. Whilst heading down the tunnel, Ronaldo could be seen sobbing with his head down.

Rarely has Ronaldo shown his vulnerable side on the football pitch and the fans were visibly upset after seeing one of the modern greats of the game bow out on such a sorry note.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had all the more reasons to be sad as he was left out of the playing XI once again by manager Fernando Santos.

Ronaldo, playing his last World Cup wanted to sign off on a high. However, manager Santos preferred to keep him on the bench.

While the tactic worked in the pre-quarterfinal clash against Switzerland, the Moroccan defence proved too hard for the Portuguese side to unlock.

However, Santos remained steadfast on his decision and at a post-match presser said he had 'no regrets' for benching Ronaldo.

“No, I don’t think so, no regrets. Cristiano is a great player, he came in when we thought it was necessary, so no regrets," said Santos in a post-match presser.

Meanwhile, Morocco became the first African nation in the World Cup's history to reach the last-four stage. So far, the Morocco side is yet to concede a goal, having beaten the likes of Canada, Spain, Belgium and now Portugal in the process.

(With inputs from agencies)