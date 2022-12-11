Rapper Diddy welcomes baby girl Love Sean Combs: I'm so blessed

Rapper Diddy has welcomed a baby girl. The 53-year-old musician surprised his millions of fans on Saturday as he announced the arrival of his seventh child in the world.



Sharing the good news on his social media handles, Diddy revealed that he has welcomed a baby girl, whom he has named Love Sean Combs.



"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl, Love Sean Combs, to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie, and myself all love you so much! "God is the Greatest!" the tweet reads.

Diddy has not revealed who is the mother of his little girl.



The musician is already the father of six children. He shared four children—Quincy, Christian, Jesse, and D'Lilan—with the late Kim Porter, who died in 2018 of pneumonia.



He also has a son Justin with ex-Misa Hylton and a daughter Chance with ex-Sarah Chapman.



Soon after the news was shared, some netizens were quick to congratulate him, while others reacted with shock.



One user commented, ''BABY???????!!????!!??!!!??!!??!''

While other compared him with Elon Muck and Nick Cannon: ''Nick and Elon feeling threatened now 😂''

