UAE moon mission Livestream: UAE scripts history as its first lunar mission blasts off

The Emirates Lunar mission holds extreme importance for the Arab country as it will make UAE the fourth country in the world to land on the moon. The Rashid Rover is named after the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, former Ruler of Dubai. The launch vehicle has passed all the required pre-flight tests, and is now ready to embark on a historic journey. The landing will occur around five months after launch, in April 2023, as the integrated spacecraft will use a low-energy route to the moon rather than a straight approach.
Liftoff! The Rashid Rover, the first Emirati mission to the Moon's surface, has been launched by a Falcon 9 rocket. After successful landing on moon, UAE will become the fourth nation in the world to achieve this feat.
The UAE moon mission will blast off at 1:08 PM IST and 11:38 AM UAE TIME (GST). Watch the livestream here. Stay tuned to see the history being scripted right before your eyes.
The rover will investigate lunar soil characteristics, lunar petrography and geology, dust migration, surface plasma conditions, and the photoelectron sheath of the Moon. One of the biggest difficulties astronauts encounter on the Moon is lunar dust, often known as regolith. Scientists discovered how lunar dust stuck to spacesuits, causing erosion and operational issues, during the Apollo missions. With an experiment that will test several materials against the dust, the Rashid rover is made to address this issue.
As per MBR Space Centre's official Twitter account, the Livestream has begun at 10:00 AM UAE time and 11:30 AM IST. The mission will be launched at 11:38 AM UAE time, and 1:08 PM IST.
The UAE moon mission will be launched on Sunday, 11 December, 2022. The launch attempt will be made at 11:38 AM UAE time and 01:08 PM IST. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) announced the new launch date on December 7, after the initial launch attempt was postponed due to pre-flight checks of the launch vehicle.