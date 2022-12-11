ugc_banner
UAE moon mission Livestream: UAE scripts history as its first lunar mission blasts off

WION Web Team
Abu DhabuUpdated: Dec 11, 2022, 01:19 PM IST

UAE moon mission livestream Photograph:(Twitter)

The Emirates lunar mission will be launched today, Sunday, 11 December, 2022. The launch attempt will be made at 11:38 AM UAE time and 01:08 PM IST. The launch vehicle will blast off from a spaceport in Florida, USA

The Emirates Lunar mission holds extreme importance for the Arab country as it will make UAE the fourth country in the world to land on the moon. The Rashid Rover is named after the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, former Ruler of Dubai. The launch vehicle has passed all the required pre-flight tests, and is now ready to embark on a historic journey. The landing will occur around five months after launch, in April 2023, as the integrated spacecraft will use a low-energy route to the moon rather than a straight approach.

You can watch the livestream here:

Follow real-time updates here on the UAE moon mission:

11 Dec 2022, 1:17 PM (IST)
UAE's first moon mission blasts off

Liftoff! The Rashid Rover, the first Emirati mission to the Moon's surface, has been launched by a Falcon 9 rocket.  After successful landing on moon, UAE will become the fourth nation in the world to achieve this feat.

11 Dec 2022, 1:00 PM (IST)
UAE moon mission LIVE: 5 minutes to go

The UAE moon mission will blast off at 1:08 PM IST and 11:38 AM UAE TIME (GST). Watch the livestream here. Stay tuned to see the history being scripted right before your eyes.

11 Dec 2022, 12:36 PM (IST)
What is Rashid Rover's primary objective?

The rover will investigate lunar soil characteristics, lunar petrography and geology, dust migration, surface plasma conditions, and the photoelectron sheath of the Moon. One of the biggest difficulties astronauts encounter on the Moon is lunar dust, often known as regolith. Scientists discovered how lunar dust stuck to spacesuits, causing erosion and operational issues, during the Apollo missions. With an experiment that will test several materials against the dust, the Rashid rover is made to address this issue.

11 Dec 2022, 12:03 PM (IST)
UAE moon mission English livestream begins

The UAE moon mission English livestream has begun at 12:00 PM IST and 10:30 AM UAE time. The livestream started 30 minutes late, and is experiencing some glitches. Here you can watch the English livestream:
 

11 Dec 2022, 11:45 AM (IST)
UAE Moon mission livestream begins in Arabic

For UAE residents, the livestream has already begun. However, there seems to be a delay in English livestream. Meanwhile, the Arabic version of livestream can be watched here:
 

11 Dec 2022, 11:39 AM (IST)
UAE moon mission live: When will the livestream begin?

As per MBR Space Centre's official Twitter account, the Livestream has begun at 10:00 AM UAE time and 11:30 AM IST. The mission will be launched at 11:38 AM UAE time, and 1:08 PM IST.

11 Dec 2022, 11:32 AM (IST)
Emirates Lunar mission launching date and time

The UAE moon mission will be launched on Sunday, 11 December, 2022. The launch attempt will be made at 11:38 AM UAE time and 01:08 PM IST. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) announced the new launch date on December 7, after the initial launch attempt was postponed due to pre-flight checks of the launch vehicle. 