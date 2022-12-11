UAE moon mission Livestream: UAE scripts history as its first lunar mission blasts off

The Emirates Lunar mission holds extreme importance for the Arab country as it will make UAE the fourth country in the world to land on the moon. The Rashid Rover is named after the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, former Ruler of Dubai. The launch vehicle has passed all the required pre-flight tests, and is now ready to embark on a historic journey. The landing will occur around five months after launch, in April 2023, as the integrated spacecraft will use a low-energy route to the moon rather than a straight approach.