FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal coach Santos says he has 'no regrets' for benching Ronaldo

Portugal manager Fernando Santos has once again courted controversy for his call to drop Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench. Responding to the criticism, Santos said he had no regrets for benching his star player, despite the team crashing out of the World Cup.

“No, I don’t think so, no regrets. Cristiano is a great player, he came in when we thought it was necessary, so no regrets," said Santos in a post-match presser.

Santos revealed that he had a conversation with Ronaldo prior to the match where he explained his decision to the striker.

"Yes we did have a conversation, and it would be very bad if we didn't have this. Since I took the helm of the national team we need to talk and have a relationship with players, it's normal, that's my approach, to have a close relationship."

He added that Ronaldo was not happy at being left out of the playing XI.

“I explained to him that it was better for the strategy that he wouldn't start, and that it was better for him to play in the second half. Cristiano was not happy about it. He has always been a starting player. He asked 'do you think it's a good idea?'"

Morocco on Saturday continued their fairy run at the World Cup by advancing to the semifinal. In the process, Morocco became the first African nation in the World Cup's history to ever reach this stage. So far, the Morocco side is yet to concede a goal, having beaten the likes of Canada, Spain, Belgium and now Portugal in the process.

Morocco opened the scoring in the 42nd minute with striker Youssef En-Nesyri netting one through a header. Afterwards, it was a defensive masterclass from nearly every Moroccan player as they resolutely defended their penalty box to keep Portugal at bay, despite Ronaldo coming on in the second half.

