Jackie Chan ‘Rush Hour 4’ is in the works, here's what actor has revealed

Jackie Chan is coming back with a new film from his most famous movie franchise, 'Rush Hour.' Chan recently attended Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, where he shared that he's currently working on the fourth instalment of his action film series 'Rush Hour.'



During his rare appearance, the 68-year-old actor spilt some beans about his future project, revealing that work on the fourth film of his smash hit 'Rush Hour' is underway.



"We’re talking about Part 4 right now," Chan said at the festival, as per the deadline.



Further talking, the martial artist star said that he's going to meet the film’s director this evening to discuss the script.



However, he hasn't revealed the name of the director who will helm his film.



For the uninitiated, American filmmaker Brett Ratner, who has been accused of sexual harassment, has directed the first three parts of the film. However, Ratner has been away from filmmaking since 2014. In 2017, several women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, accused the director of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Chan, who has never been interested in working in Hollywood movies, got candid about how he ended up starring in the action franchise that went on to become one of his highest-grossing movies.



"I tried so many times to go to Hollywood, but after that, I said no more Hollywood because my English is not good, they’re not my culture, and they don’t like this kind of action," he said.



Even when the script of 'Rush Hour' came, he was not interested in working on it. Recalling how his manager urged him to at least take a look at the script, Chan shared: "My manager said look, there’s a script, and it’s called Rush Hour." I said no, Hong Kong police. I’m not going to do it. He said Jackie, why don’t you try last time. I said, "Okay, this is the last time."