First look of Joaquin Phoenix from 'Joker: Folie à Deux’ is out - see pic inside

The first look from Todd Phillip's 'Joker: Folie à Deux' is out! The filming of the most anticipated sequel has finally begun, and to make the first day of the filming memorable for the fans, director Todd has shared the first look from the set of the upcoming musical film. Taking to his Instagram account, the Oscar-nominated director shared the first eerie look of Joaquin Phoenix as Joker. The picture shows Phoenix as Arthur Flex lying shirtless on a chair seemingly in Arkham Asylum where he has been admitted again. He's looking straight above with a dead expression on his face as the facility man gives him a shave.

Like the first part, it seems like Arthur has again lost a major chunk of his weight to get into the skin of the character. For the 2019 drama, the Oscar-winning actor lost around 52 pounds, and the transformation took a toll on him. The actor revealed later that he developed a `disorder` and became `obsessed` with his new weight, reported E! News, back then.



Sharing the picture, Tod simply wrote: "Day 1." #joker.



More details about the plot have not been revealed yet, but as per reports, Arthur has again been admitted to Arkham Asylum, the famous psychiatric hospital of the DC universe. The upcoming film is a musical, and this time Phoenix is not all alone, as he will be joined by Joker's partner in crime Harley Quinn, played by none other than Lady Gaga.



The film's synopsis reads: "The musical sequel follows Harley Quinn, the Arkham Asylum shrink, who falls in love with her patient Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker."



The sequel to the 2019 film will also star Harry Lawtey, Jacob Lofland, and Brendan Gleeson. Zazie Beetz will reprise her role from the first film.



Todd Phillip's directed first film, which recieved rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. The R-rated film raked in a whopping $1 billion at the box office worldwide.



'Joker: Folie à Deux' will hit the theatres on Oct. 9, 2024.