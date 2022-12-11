Twitter to relaunch blue tick at $8, but iOS users will have to pay $11

After several false starts, Twitter's off-again, on-again subscription service is all set to get yet another launch next week. The service is set to get more expensive for iOS users and will also include a system for account authentication on the platform.

The firm announced that customers may sign up for the updated service, which would cost $8 per month over the web but $11 per month through Apple iOS.

Watch | Twitter planning to introduce new ad controls to lure companies back

Subscribers will be able to edit tweets, submit 1080p videos, and receive the coveted blue checkmark upon account verification.

As per AFP, later in the week, the checkmark will change to grey for governmental entities and gold for businesses.

"We're relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday -- subscribe on web for $8/month or on (Apple's) iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark," tweeted the company.

Twitter did not explain why Apple customers were charged more than other internet users, but media reports claim that the business was searching for ways to balance the costs associated with the App Store.

Early in November, Twitter had initially introduced Twitter Blue before stopping it due to the growing number of fake accounts. It was then slated to relaunch on November 29 but was postponed.

Also read | Musk says Twitter working on software update that will let users know if they are ‘shadow-banned’

Last month in a series of tweets, Musk listed a number of issues with Apple, including the 30 per cent fee the iPhone manufacturer charges software developers for in-app purchases.

He also claimed that the platform had threatened to remove Twitter from its app store and that the company had ceased running ads on the social media site.

However, following a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook, he tweeted that the confusion over Twitter being deleted from Apple's app store had been rectified.