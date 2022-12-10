‘When doesn’t Gmail have problems’: Google’s mail service down for users across globe, netizens shares memes

Downdectecto, an outage monitoring website on Saturday (Dec 10) on Twitter reported that Google's email service Gmail was down for several users. It stated that users were facing problems with the email service since 9:12 am.

The Tweet read, "User reports indicate Gmail is having problems since 9:12 AM EST. http://downdetector.com/status/gmail/ RT if you're also having problems #Gmaildown."

User reports indicate Gmail is having problems since 9:12 AM EST. https://t.co/EsWw2oLYjH RT if you're also having problems #Gmaildown — Downdetector (@downdetector) December 10, 2022 ×

Users reported that both desktop and mobile applications were impacted, as many users worldwide reported the outage and undeliverable emails, ANI reported.

The monitoring website noted an increase in the number of outage cases reported by the users over the past 24 hours. The number of cases increased to 327 by 8:39 pm.

After many hours, it seems the app is back on track.

The news soon went viral making users complain and post memes making fun of the incident.

One user said, "When doesn't @gmail have problems.....especially all the SPAMMERS/SCAMMERS using @ gmail dot com with a lot of letters/numbers combo before the @ sign."

Gmail is down, it's not just you. This includes Google Workspace accounts. #gmaildown



(Please acknowledge the problem on your status page @GoogleWorkspace!)



From the admin console email logs: pic.twitter.com/k3AtzoMy6F — Baptiste Laget (@baptistelaget) December 10, 2022 ×

#gmaildown



Calling my friends to check if Gmail is working or not pic.twitter.com/ML0juNjLlm — Mohammad Aarif (@aareif) December 10, 2022 ×

Another user said, "Looks like Gmail is down worldwide. I'm not receiving any emails now either. Reading many reports on Twitter."

(With inputs from agencies)