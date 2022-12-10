Top 10 world news: Jersey explosion, Taiwan mulls banning TikTok, Jimmy Lai jailed for five years, and more

At least one person was killed and several others were reported missing after an explosion in Jersey's capital St Helier on Saturday (December 10). In other news, Taiwan is thinking about banning TikTok, as the government authorities believe that it's being used by China to wipe out the confidence of the country's citizens in the government. Finally, Hong Kong's media mogul Jimmy Lai has been sentenced to five years and nine months on Saturday.

Click on the headlines to read more:

UK-based media outlet The Sun mentioned in its report that the blast was so strong that "it was picked up by earthquake monitors".

Emergency services were rushed to the scene as the search and rescue operations for the missing are underway.

The Chinese-invested social media platform has been already banned from devices of the public sector by Taiwan over security concerns and the fear of a “cognitive warfare” campaign, the South China Morning Post reported.

Lai was found guilty of fraud in a contractual dispute and the district court also imposed a fine of US$256,850 (HK$2 million) for breaching land lease terms for the headquarters of a now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper.

A woman was killed by a gunman in Dresden, eastern Germany on Saturday before the latter entered a shopping centre and took hostages.



The city centre's shopping mall was evacuated and the historic Striezelmarkt Christmas market was closed by the police for several hours in the city as people were appealed to avoid the area.

Mian Abdul Haq, a Pakistani Muslim cleric, is among 30 human rights violators sanctioned by the UK, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced on Friday (Dec 9) to mark International Anti-Corruption Day and Human Rights Day.

According to a report published by South China Morning Post, the graduate students have developed the InvisDefense coat which is visible to the human eyes but has peculiar patterns all over it which blinds the cameras during the day and releases heat signals at night.

The Taliban has once again pushed margins for media in Afghanistan saying that the authorities are moving to formulate a proper set of directions, Khaama Press reported.

