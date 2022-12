BAN vs IND 2022: Ishan Kishan's 210 powered India to 227-run win in 3rd ODI

India`s 227-run victory in a dead-rubber was effectively set up by left-handed opener Ishan Kishan smashing the fastest double hundred in the history of men`s ODI cricket in 126 balls, breaking the previous record of 138-ball double-century by West Indies` Chris Gayle in the 2015 ODI World Cup against Zimbabwe in Canberra.

When he got out for 210 off 131 balls, converting his maiden ODI ton into a double-hundred, Kishan had more records against his name -- the highest individual score by a batter in men`s ODIs in Bangladesh, as well as the highest score by an Indian batter outside of the home. His 210 is also the third-highest individual score by an Indian men`s batter in this format.

Kishan, 24, also became the fourth Indian to hit a double hundred in ODIs after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma as well as the seventh men`s batter overall to achieve the feat, alongside Gayle, Martin Guptill and Fakhar Zaman. He`s also the youngest to hit a double hundred in menis ODI cricket. Ishan also added 290 runs for the second wicket with Virat Kohli, who made his 44th ODI hundred, and his first in the format since August 2019, also his 72nd international hundred, through a 91-ball 113 as India made 409/8 in their 50 overs.

Chasing 410 was always going to be difficult for Bangladesh. Axar Patel broke the 33-run opening stand on the first ball of the fifth over when Anamul Haque holed out to long-off. Three overs later, Litton Das hit straight to the mid-off fielder off Mohammed Siraj. Axar got his second wicket as Mushfiqur Rahim went for the sweep but was castled. Eight overs later, Yasir Ali was trapped lbw by Umran Malik in a successful review by India. Shakib Al Hasan was accumulating runs in his steady flow but chopped onto his stumps off Kuldeep Yadav.