Harry and Meghan issue statement on privacy amid backlash over their Netflix docuseries

One of the most anticipated Netflix series, 'Harry and Meghan,' has been released. The first three episodes of the docuseries revealed some extremely personal moments from the couple's life, such as their son Archie's birthday celebration, pregnant Meghan cradling her baby bump, a photo of their daughter Lilibet Mountbatten Windsor, and much more.



Soon after the docuseries was available, some people were quick to call out the couple stating that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, left their royal duties in 2020 in the hope of living a private life away from the media glare. And now they are themselves gaining public attention using the footage from their lives.

However, hours later, Meghan and Harry's representative was quick to react to all the claims swirling around. In a statement to ET, the couple's global press secretary stated that the couple didn't leave their royal life for their privacy.



"The Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back," the statement reads.

"Their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties," the spokesperson said.