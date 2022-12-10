Sergio Aguero slams Netherlands' Wout Weghorst in a heated exchange after QF clash, asks him to SHUT UP!

The quarterfinal clash between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday night was no less than a full-fledged drama. Apart from some blissful passes, dominant game play and lovely-looking penalties, there were punches, kicks, fouls and 16 yellow cards been given. However, after the high-octane clash got over, a video emerged on the internet where the former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero was seen slamming Holland’s striker Wout Weghorst in a heated exchange. Aguero is further heard asking Wout to shut up!

In this video, tension seems to be rising inside the tunnel when Wout, who was looking to shake hands with an Argentina player or an official, was confronted by the retired striker. It was then both Lisandro Martinez and Lautaro Martinez intervened and tried separating these two.

Heated moment after the game between the Weghorst and the players



The game that saw Argentina winning on penalties (4-3) involved many moments of unpleasing behaviour from players of both teams, that included Wout Weghorst and Lionel Messi too. Altercations between these two even continued after the final whistle was blown.

In a post match interview, Netherlands striker said, “I wanted to give him a hand after the football match. But he smashed my hand away and didn’t want to speak with me. My Spanish is not so good, but they were not respectful words. So it was really disappointing.” To which Messi replied, “I don’t like people talking before games. The 19th (Weghorst) came and started to provoke us, bump into us, tell us things. Their coach was not respectful to us either.”