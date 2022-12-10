WATCH - Scott Boland wreaks havoc against WI, picks up three wickets without conceding a run in an over

Australia are all over the West Indies in the ongoing 2nd Test match (Day and Night Test) in Adelaide. Scott Boland, the Aussie seamer who got picked as injured Pat Cummins’ replacement, showed his worth yet again. Bowling his first over in the 2nd innings, Boland cut short West Indies’ chase by picking up three wickets without conceding a single run. With some tight line and length and with the pink ball doing an extra bit, the county veteran broke into West Indies top order.

He first picked up the man in form, their captain Kraigg Brathwaite while two balls later he got out Shamarh Brooks plumb in front. On the last delivery of his over, Boland edged Jermaine Blackwood straight to Cameron Green standing at the gully position. With these three scalps so far, Boland has extended his Test wickets tally to 21 at an astonishing average of 9.81.

He, however, had achieved an almost similar feat in the past as well. During last year’s home Ashes, at the MCG, a then debutant Scott Boland broke a few records. He picked up six wickets on his home ground in just 21 balls. Not only this, Boland also picked up his maiden five-for for the fewest number of runs conceded – 7 runs, going past Australia’s Charles Turner, who bagged a five-wicket on Test debut for 15 runs against England in 1887.

In the second Test in Adelaide, Australia number 3 Marnus Labuschagne produced another hundred, 163 – thus completing three 100 plus scores in as many innings against West Indies in this series. Travis Head also joined the party with a stunning 175 as well. The Aussies declared on 511-7 in the first innings. West Indies tumbled down to 214, and instead of asking them to follow-on, the hosts decided to bat again. Australia in their next outing scored 119-6 dec, giving the visitors a target of 497 in the fourth innings.