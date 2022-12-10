Even as 6-year-old, Abrar Ahmed​ used to point mistakes in Saqlain Mushtaq's bowling, claims brother

Debutant mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed starred for Pakistan on day one of the second Test against England in Multan by picking up 7 wickets. Abrar picked first five wickets inside the first session, creating a unique record for himself; while post lunch, he picked up two more wickets and ended up with figures of 7 for 114 in 22 overs. The 24-year old bamboozled England on the turning track in Multan after the visitors had stunned Pakistan in the 1st Test with a 74-run win.

Meanwhile, Abrar's brother Sajid recalled an instance with an anecdote when Abrar was just six years old; saying he used to point out mistakes in legendary spinner Saqlain Mushtaq's bowling during Pakistan-India Test at this very venue in 2004. In a chat with the Indian Express, Sajid Ahmed claimed that it was during this Multan match in 2004 when Sehwag unleashed an onslaught on Mushtaq hitting him for four sixes and six boundaries en-route to his maiden 300, that Abrar could spot mistakes in Saqlain's line and length.

Briefing to what Abrar really said, Sajid explained, "I still remember it was the Multan Test, where Virender Sehwag smashed that triple hundred, and he attacked Saqlain Mushtaq the most. Abrar was about six, and he used to point out mistakes in Saqlain bhai's bowling. My father got so annoyed because of his running commentary that he locked him in another room."

Saqlain, who gave Abrar his Test cap, is currently the bowling coach of Pakistan, and he must be delighted with performance of the spinners in Multan Test. On day one, it was Abrar Ahmed and Zahid Mohammad who picked all ten English wickets, wrapping their innings up for 281.