Virender Sehwag, Ravi Shastri among others hail Ishan Kishan on maiden 200 in 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh

India opener Ishan Kishan slammed his maiden 200 in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Saturday. Playing only his 10th ODI, Ishan entered an elite list of Indian cricketers who have hit 200 or more in One-Dayers. While he is the youngest and the quickest ever to achieve this feat among all, Ishan is still the fourth Indian batter on the list after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma.

His mind-blowing innings of 210 off 131 balls included 24 fours and 10 massive sixes. Hailing the knock, Sehwag and former India coach Ravi Shastri among others tweeted about Ishan's milestone. While Sehwag wrote this is the approach team India need to adapt going ahead in ODIs, Shastri said Ishan has shown what youth can do and that he has grabbed his chance with both hands. Harsha Bhogle and former India seamer Munaf Patel also tweeted, heaping praises on the youngster.

On the other hand, former India skipper Virat Kohli also notched up a ODI hundred after a gap of more than 1200 days. With this, he completed his 44th ODI ton, and surpassed legendary Ricky Ponting on the list of most centuries in international cricket. While Sachin still stands tall with 100 international tons to his name, Virat has completed 72 hundreds across formats.

India, after being asked to bat first in the final ODI scored a mammoth 409 for 8, their highest-ever score on the Bangladesh soil. As India had already lost this 3-match series 0-2, they will aim to win this match to boost dressing room's confidence.

Let's see how twitter reacted to Ishan Kishan's incredible feat -

That’s the way to do it. Brilliant from Ishan Kishan. This is the approach that will do Team India a world of good. #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/PepchFwFF1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 10, 2022 ×

Exuberance of youth at its best. Well done. As a youngster this is how you catch the bull by the horns and grab your opportunity with both hands - @ishankishan51 #INDvsBAN #ishankishan pic.twitter.com/5ZtQbKk8qN — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 10, 2022 ×

This is the way to play one day cricket in this era India 🚀🚀🚀 #BANvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 10, 2022 ×