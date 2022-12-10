WATCH: Virat Kohli ends century drought, brings up his 44th ODI hundred

Virat Kohli on Saturday smashed his 44th ODI century, breaking a three-year-long century drought. Kohli brought up the hundred against Bangladesh in the third ODI in Chattogram.

The century came after a gap of 1,214 days spread across 25 innings. Kohli had last hit an ODI century against West Indies in Port of Spain in 2019.

Kohli now has 72 international centuries which takes him ahead of Australian great Ricky Ponting. The only man ahead of Kohli now is Sachin Tendulkar who has 100 centuries to his name.

Kohli was off the blocks in a slow manner as Bangladesh picked the early wicket of Shikhar Dhawan and pegged the Indian innings back. After consecutive failures in the first two matches of the series, Kohli was cautious and refrained from taking risks.

Kohli had the rub of luck going his way as well. Opposition skipper Litton Das dropped him twice during the innings. The first instance came in the seventh over when Das dropped a sitter at short midwicket off the bowling of Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

The second opportunity was spilled in the 19th over off the bowling of Mustafizur Rahman when Das dived forward at mid-off but could not pouch the chance. Kohli utilised the reprieves and managed to play a near-chanceless innings from there.

Kohli's century took the centre stage only after Ishan Kishan was done with one of the most unbelievable ODI innings of all time. Kishan reached his maiden ODI double hundred in 126 deliveries, breaking Chris Gayle's record (138 balls) set against Zimbabwe in 2015.

Kishan joined the small yet illustrious list of Indians to have smashed a double century. Previously, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma have reached the milestone.

While Tendulkar and Sehwag have scored a double century in ODI once, current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has achieved the feat thrice, including the highest-ever score of 264.

Kohli and Kishan managed to put up a mammoth 290-run partnership which propelled India to a total of 409/8 in 50 overs.

(With inputs from agencies)