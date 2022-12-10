UK charity ceases operations over safety concerns after founder points out racism at Buckingham Palace

A UK-based charity organisation led by a Black woman working in the field of domestic abuse has ceased its operations over safety concerns after she spoke out against mistreatment during an event at Buckingham Palace. Founder of Sistah Space organisation, Ngozi Fulani claimed that she “felt she was being interrogated” by Lady Susan Hussey when she was repeatedly asked where she was “really” from, seeming to know her background and nationality.

Fulani has said she faced online abuse after speaking out against her treatment by Lady Susan Hussey.

Lady Hussey, the 83-year-old godmother of Prince William and the late Queen's lady-in-waiting, had surrendered her honorary role within the Royal Household after the matter came to public attention.

On its Instagram page, Sistah Space, which supports women of African and Caribbean heritage who have been affected by domestic and sexual abuse, said: "Thank you for the continued support and messages.

"Unfortunately, recent events meant that we were forced to temporarily cease many of our operations to ensure the safety of our service users and our team."

"We are overwhelmed by the amount of support and encouragement and look forward to fully reinstating our services as soon as safely possible."

As per reports, Lady Hussey is even ready to make a personal apology to the organisation’s founder.

Earlier, Buckingham Palace in a statement condemned the "unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments" and said that all staff were "being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times".

A spokesperson for Prince William previously said "racism has no place in our society. The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect."

