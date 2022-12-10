WATCH | UNBELIEVABLE! Ishan Kishan smashes fastest ODI double hundred

Smashing many records, Ishan Kishan on Saturday became the seventh player in the world to hit a double hundred in ODI history, and he did it at a record pace. He reached the milestone of hitting a double ton in just 126 deliveries, breaking the record (138 balls) set previously by Chris Gayle against Zimbabwe.

The double century came against Bangladesh during the third ODI here in Chattogram. Kishan joins the small yet illustrious list of Indians to have smashed a double century. Previously, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma have reached the milestone.

While Tendulkar and Sehwag have scored a double century in ODI once, current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has achieved the feat thrice, including the highest ever score of 264.

Martin Guptill, Fakhar Zaman and Chris Gayle are the other players to have reached the incredibly rare landmark.

Ishan Kishan now also has the highest strike rate of over 160 among all the ODI double centurions.

Kishan also broke the record for the highest score by an Indian against Bangladesh in an ODI. The previous record was held by Virender Sehwag who had smashed 175 during the opening game of the 2011 World Cup.

Kishan also smashed 10 sixes, breaking the record of Sourav Ganguly's seven sixes against Bangladesh.

If it wasn't for Rohit Sharma's injury, Kishan would not have broken into the playing XI. However, the southpaw grabbed the opportunity with both hands and has now staked a solid claim for opener duties ahead of the 2023 50-over World Cup scheduled in India.

Put into bat first, India were once again off to a shaky start as Shikhar Dhawan departed on the lowly score of three in the fourth over. However, that was to be the only consolation for the Bangladeshi side as Ishan Kishan came into his own after reaching the half-century mark.

Kishan's blistering innings came to end at 210 after he had already added a mammoth 290 runs for the second wicket with Virat Kohli. Kishan's innings was laced with 24 fours and 10 maximums.