Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons preview: LPL 2022 JK vs KF live streaming & TV channel, playing 11 prediction

Match 6 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 10 between the Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings. This match will take place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. Wanindu Hasaranga's Falcons have so far been on an incredible rampage. The team has a net run rate of +3.925 and currently leads the Lanka Premier League points standings after winning both of their games. In their previous game, they defeated the Galle Gladiators by a margin of five wickets.

Meanwhile, The Kings, led by Thisara Perera, have a net run rate of +1.412 and have also won their all two matches. If they defeat the Falcons, they will take the top spot in the Lanka Premier League standings. In their previous match, Jaffna defeated the Dambulla Aura by nine wickets.

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings match prediction

In this year's Lanka Premier League, the Jaffna Kings and the Kandy Falcons both are on a huge winning spree and have demonstrated their potential. The Falcons, however, appear to have a superior bowling squad than their rivals.

Prediction: Kandy Falcons to win the match.

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings playing XI

Kandy Warriors

Pathum Nissanka, ADS Fletcher, KNA Bandara, W Hasaranga(C), C Karunaratne, CR Brathwaite, PHKD Mendis, Fabian Allen, I Udana, Ashian Daniel, Zahoor Khan



Jaffna Kings

S Malik, A Fernando, DA Randika, T Perera(C), D de Silva, JK Fuller, Dunith Wellalage, S Samarawickrama, M Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Z Khan

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings full squad

Kandy Falcons:

Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Lasith Abeyratne (wicketkeeper), Ahmed Daniyal, Fabian Allen, Ashen Bandara, Kavin Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashian Daniel, Andre Fletcher, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Najibullah Zadran, Pathum Nissanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Avishka Perera, Ashan Priyanjan, Malinda Pushpakumara, Oshane Thomas, Isuru Udana, Chamindu Wijesinghe



Jaffna Kings:

Thisara Perera (Captain), Shoaib Malik, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ashan Randika, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Hardus Viljoen, Evin Lewis, Shahnawaz Dahani, Binura Fernando, Tristan Stubbs, Suminda Lakshan, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilshan Madushanka, Nipun Dananjaya, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Theesan Vithushan, Theivendiram Dinoshan

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings match details

This is the sixth match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022. The match will be played at 7:30 PM IST and local time. The match will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.

Where to watch Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings match live?

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings match can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels in India on TV. The match will also be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.

Where will the LPL 2022 Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings match be held?

LPL 2022 Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings match will take place in Sri Lanka on December 10.

When will the LPL 2022 Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings match start? – Date

LPL 2022 Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on December 10, Saturday.

What Time the LPL 2022 Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings match will begin?- Time

The LPL 2022 Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings match will begin at 7:30 PM IST and local time.

What is the venue of the LPL 2022 Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings match? – Venue