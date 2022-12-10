Three imprisoned for 30 years after failed drone attack on Venezuelan president

Three people, who were accused of targeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a failed drone attack in 2018, were sentenced to 30 years of imprisonment, said their relatives on Friday.

The court convicted retired army major Juan Carlos Marrufo, retired colonel Juan Francisco Rodriguez and Maria Delgado Tabosky on charges of "terrorism, treason and criminal conspiracy,” as stated by one of the accused's family member.

The court started the criminal hearing on Thursday night, which continued till the early hours of Friday, the family member stated.

One of the accused Delgado Tabosky, 48, holds citizenship of Spain and Venezuela and is Osman Delgado Tabosky's sister, who lives in the United States.

The Maduro government has accused Osman of financing the drone attack. On August 4, 2018, two drones filled with explosives blew up near the place where the president was speaking to an assembly of National Guard members.

One of the drone explosions took place in the air over guardsmen who were standing in formation, leading to a few of them getting injured. The second drone crashed into a building which was two blocks away.

President Maduro and his wife remained unhurt in the attack. Marrufo, aged 52, is the husband of Maria Delgado Tabosky and holds citizenship in both Italy and Venezuela.

The Working Group on Arbitrary Detention stated that Delgado Tabosky and Marrufo's arrests in 2019 were "arbitrary”. The couple remained imprisoned at the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence for three years and eight months.

Their relatives have appealed for the transfer of the couple to prison and have made failed requests to Italy and Spain to intervene in their cases.

Meanwhile, 17 others accused of their involvement in the attack, including former opposition legislator Juan Requesens, were sentenced to imprisonment between five and 30 years in August.