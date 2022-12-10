'White House Plumbers' trailer: Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux accidentally topple Nixon presidency

A trailer for HBO's upcoming political drama miniseries 'White House Plumbers' is here. The story is based on the fascinating true story of political saboteurs E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy (played by Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, respectively). Hunt and Liddy were charged with sabotaging the plans of opponents of US President Richard Nixon, but instead ended up wrecking Nixon's presidency instead. The plan was to spy upon the Democratic Party leaders by planting listening devices (informally called 'bugs') at the Democratic National Committee's headquarters at the Watergate Complex in Washington. But through their sheer incompetence, Hunt and Liddy became the reason for Nixon's downfall.

The series appears to sport a comedic tone in the vein of satires like HBO's own 'Veep' and 'The Death of Stalin'. The turn of events, if one observes dispassionately after so many decades, was indeed quite funny in a gallows humour way. You can watch the trailer above. Domhnall Gleeson, Kiernan Shipka, and Lena Headey also star.

We cannot wait.

The official synopsis reads, "White House Plumbers tells the story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), accidentally toppled the presidency they were zealously trying to protect. White House Plumbers is coming to HBO March 2023."