Portugal vs Morocco at FIFA World Cup 2022 - Match prediction, preview, head-to-head and lineups

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is back in action this weekend with a series of quarterfinal games. On Saturday at the Al Thumama Stadium, Morocco plays against Fernando Santos' excellent Portugal team in a key knockout match. With a victory over Spain, Morocco has been impressive at the FIFA World Cup. Morocco managed to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the competition thus far. The North African giants are now in the best shape and have a chance to make history this year. Portugal, on the other hand, have also established themselves as clear favourites in FIFA World Cup 2022. The Selecao is hoping to repeat their amazing 6-1 victory over Switzerland against Morocco in this weekend's contest.

Morocco vs Portugal match prediction

Portugal is in terrific shape going into this game and has some fantastic players at their disposal. Goncalo Ramos will captain the team after scoring an incredible hat-trick against Switzerland. To have a chance in this match, Morocco will need to play as well as they did against Spain. However, Portugal has the advantage this weekend and is the superior squad on paper.

Prediction: Portugal to win the match with a 3-1 lead

Morocco vs Portugal head to head

When comparing their head-to-head records, Morocco and Portugal are tied since each team has won one of the two games that have been played between them. The two previous meetings between the two teams have both taken place at the FIFA World Cup, with the most recent one occurring in a group game in 2018.

Morocco vs Portugal predicted lineups

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bounou; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Portugal possible starting lineup:

Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; B. Silva, Carvalho, Otavio; Fernandes, Ramos, Felix

Morocco vs Portugal match details