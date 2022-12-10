Morocco vs Portugal FIFA World Cup QF 3 Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

After a blockbuster opening to the quarterfinal round of the World Cup on Friday, the stage is set for another absorbing day of heavyweight contests. In the first quarterfinal of the day, Morocco will square up against Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium.

Both teams come into the contest on the back of enterprising victories. While Morocco knocked out 2010 champions Spain in the round of 16 clash, Portugal obliterated Switzerland with an embarrassing-looking 6-1 scoreline.

Morocco are the fourth African team to make it to the quarterfinal stage of the tournament. They will be attempting to go one step ahead and rewrite the history books.

Morocco kept Spain at bay as the match ended goalless after the regulation and extra time. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou emerged as the hero during the shootout as none of the Spanish players could convert their spot kicks, thereby granting the quarterfinal ticket to Morocco.

Given their performances against teams like Belgium, Canada and Spain, it will not be a hyperbole to say that the African side has the potential to stun Portugal.

As for Portugal, the talking point ahead of the game will be the fortunes of its talisman Cristiano Ronaldo. In the pre-quarterfinal clash against Switzerland, manager Fernando Santos took the courageous call to bench Ronaldo and play 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos in his place.

Despite the noise off the field, Portugal did not miss the services of Ronaldo, as his replacement managed to bag a hattrick in his debut World Cup game.

Speaking after the match, Santos cleared that there was no bad blood and that the decision to drop Ronaldo was tactical. Santos added that he had a conversation with Ronaldo before the game.

The two teams have previously met on two occasions in the World Cup. The last meeting was at the 2018 edition where Portugal came out on top with a 1-0 scoreline.

Head-to-head:

June 11, 1986: Morocco 3-1 Portugal

June 20, 2018: Morocco 0-1 Portugal

Here's everything you need to know about QF3 clash:

What is the venue for Morocco vs Portugal match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

Morocco vs Portugal quarter-final clash will be held at the Al Thumama Stadium.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The QF3 will get underway at 20:30 PM IST on Saturday (December 10).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?

Football fans in India can enjoy the FIFA World Cup QF match on TV on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. Meanwhile, the live streaming will be on Jio Cinema app or website.