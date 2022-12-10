FIFA World Cup Live updates: Morocco vs Portugal and France vs England

The final match of the quarterfinal stage will see England lock horns with France. Dubbed two of the most talented teams at the World Cup, the winner not only secures a place in the last four but also receives bragging rights. France, the defending champions will be coming into the contest on the back of a thumping 3-1 victory over Poland. Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in the match but it was their talisman Kylian Mbappe that secured all the plaudits. Mbappe through his playmaking and deadly finishing skills managed to bag two goals and lead the golden boot race. As for England, the Euro 2020 runner-ups will be sky-high in confidence after brushing aside a tough competitor in Senegal with relative ease. The African champions were beaten 3-0 as Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka found themselves on the scoresheet.