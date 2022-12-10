Rapper Post Malone gets a warm welcome at Mumbai airport - watch
Story highlights
Apart from Malone, the other singers who will perform at the annual event are: King, Ananya Birla, Anuv Jain, Ritviz, Zaeden, and Jonita Gandhi, among others.
Apart from Malone, the other singers who will perform at the annual event are: King, Ananya Birla, Anuv Jain, Ritviz, Zaeden, and Jonita Gandhi, among others.
American rapper Post Malone arrived in India late Friday night for his first-ever concert in the country. Malone was snapped at a private airport in Mumbai with his team. The singer will perform at the Mahalaxmi Race Course on December 10 as part of the Zomato Feeding India Concert.
The rapper got a warm welcome from his fans and paparazzi who waited outside the airport to catch a single glimpse of the icon.
Donning grey coloured night suit, Malone looked aesthetic as he got a rousing welcome from his fans who shouted his name. He also shook hands and posed with a big smile on his face.
Take a look:
This will be the 'Sunflower' hitmaker's first-ever concert in India.
Post Malone arriving in Mumbai today. 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/xW6Cj2Xksc— Post Malone News (@NewsPosty) December 9, 2022
A few days ago, Zomato announced Malone's gig on their social media platform and wrote, "For the very first time in India, here’s presenting our headliner for the debut Zomato Feeding India Concert, Post Malone! Join us to accelerate our movement towards a hunger-free nation!"
Apart from Malone, the other singers who will perform at the annual event are: King, Ananya Birla, Anuv Jain, Ritviz, Zaeden, and Jonita Gandhi, among others.