Singer-composer Elton John waves goodbye to Twitter, Elon Musk responds

Elton John has finally waved goodbye to Elon Musk's Twitter. The legendary singer is currently on his farewell tour and has decided that he will no longer use the microblogging site. Citing "misinformation" as his reason to leave the platform, the veteran singer tweeted: "All my life I've tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world."

"I`ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy, which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked."

All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.



I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) December 9, 2022 ×

Twitter's CEO, Elon Musk, quickly reacted to John's departure. Replying to his tweet, he wrote, "I love your music. I hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you're concerned about?"



Ever since Musk's dramatic Twitter takeover, the microblogging site has been in the headlines, first for all the major changes he has made, from launching a monthly subscription plan for Twitter verification to the mass layoffs.