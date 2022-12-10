Iran: President Raisi says crackdown on protesters will continue; Sunni cleric questions execution

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi has said that the Islamic Republic will continue to crack down on protesters. His comments have come not long after Iran carried out the first execution of a protester. "The identification, trial and punishment of the perpetrators of the martyrdom (killing) of security forces will be pursued with determination," Raisi said at a ceremony honouring security forces killed during protests, according to state media.

Mohsen Shekari, a protester, was executed on Thursday marking first such conviction related to the countrywide protests.

Iran is witnessing nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who was taken into custody by Iran's morality police.

Meanwhile, Molavi Abdolhamid, an outspoken Sunni cleric in the Shi'ite-ruled Islamic Republic, criticised the death sentence, according to reports.

"When someone has not killed but only blocked a road and stabbed and injured a Basij (militia) member with a knife, he cannot be put to death under sharia," Molavi Abdolhamid said on his website.

"Listen to these protesters and negotiate with the people of Iran. Beating, killing and executing is not right. This protest will not be quelled by killing people," he said, addressing authorities.

(With inputs from agencies)

