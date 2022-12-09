Watch: Airport X-ray reveals dog stuffed in a bag, netizens criticise owner 

A dog was found in a bag during a security x-ray check at Dane County Regional Airport in Wisconsin on December 7, by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). The TSA then sent it as a caution to passengers travelling with pets to follow the safety protocol.

The dog was a dachshund-chihuahua mix and was not harmed but was a "little skittish" after going through the security check.

The TSA on Twitter posted a picture and a video of the incident.

The post read, "A dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray @MSN_Airport this week. When travelling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine."

The TSA posted a video showing the proper way to travel with pets, noting that passengers with pets that might attempt escape should ask to speak with a supervisor before removing the animal, as alternative screening options may be available.

This happened as the dog owner was unaware of the security protocols that one needs to follow, TSA spokesperson Jessica Mayel told USA Today.

Mayle in an email said, "After the dog was discovered by the X-ray operator, the officer explained the proper process to the passenger and confirmed she had disclosed she was travelling with the pet to the airline. After her bags were cleared, she proceeded to her gate."

A user replied to the post, "The animal should be taken from his owner. This is clearly not an accident! The animal could be having troubles breathing in that backpack. This is animal cruelty and the owner should be out in jail…"

While another user commented, "A dog is not an "item".

One user commented: "I just want to know if the dog is okay. I find it disturbing that the condition of the dog was not mentioned. How do you not know your dog is in your backpack?!?!"

