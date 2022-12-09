BWF World tour 2022 Final: Prize money, schedule, live streaming & TV broadcast channel

BWF World Tour 2022 finals: The final badminton event of the year, BWF World Tour 2022 finals is currently underway at the Nimibutr Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. With the semi finalists across all five categories are already determined it would be exciting to see who all makes to the finals and fight for the hefty prize money that is on offer. In this piece, we will know about the prize money, the schedule of finals, where and how to watch etc.

Prize money for winners and runner-ups in BWF World Tour 2022 Finals

While the winners in the singles category will get $120,000, the ones falling second will be rewarded with $60,000. Meanwhile, in the doubles category, the winners will earn a whopping 126,000.

Standings Singles Purse Doubles Purse Winner $120,000 $126,000 Runners up $60,000 $60,000 Semi finalist $30,000 $30,000 3rd place in Group $16,500 $19,500 4th place in Group $9,000 $10,000

Here you can get all the details of the finals of BWF World Tour 2022 finals including schedule, venue and where and how to watch -

Where are BWF World Tour 2022 finals taking place? - Venue

Finals across all five categories in the The BWF World Tour 2022 will take place on Sunday, December 11th at the Nimibutr Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

How can we watch the finals of BWF World Tour 2022? - Live Streaming