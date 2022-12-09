Al Pacino starrer 'Hunters' returns with second season: Watch teaser

Al Pacino is making his comeback on TV with the hit show ‘Hunters’ second season. The show teased its first teaser and it looks as promising as one would hope it does.

“Let me live, and I will bring you the biggest prize you could imagine: Adolf Hitler,” Dylan Baker’s Biff Simpson tells Logan Lerman’s Jonah Heidelbaum at the beginning of the teaser.

Then Lerman tells Jerrika Hinton’s Millie Morris, “One more run and everything that we have done would have been worth it,” to which she replies, “We can’t do it alone, so where are your friends?”

The show about a group of assassins who are hunting down Nazis reunite for more action. According to Prime Video, the season takes place after an accident derails the Hunters’ exploits in Europe, and they “must band back together to hunt down history’s most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler, who’s hiding in South America.” It will also look to the past to see Pacino’s Meyer Offerman encounter “a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive reverberations for our Hunters.”

Watch Hunters teaser here:

Hunters season two features the return of original cast members Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany and Greg Austin, as well as newcomer Jennifer Jason Leigh.