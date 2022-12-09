India: Shraddha Walkar's father demands death penalty for murder accused

The lawyer representing the father of Shraddha Walkar – the 27-year-old who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala and her body was cut into 35 pieces in Delhi – has asked for a monitoring of dating apps in order to keep criminals away.

According to media reports, Aftab met Shraddha through a dating app and even after Shraddha’s murder, he continued to connect and talk to other women through the same platform.

“Though people have the right to use dating apps, these dating apps should be monitored. There can be criminals and terrorists,” Seema Kushwaha, lawyer of Shraddha’s father told ANI.

The lawyer also said that Aaftab’s family members should also be investigated in the matter.

Shraddha Walker’s father – Vikas Walkar – also had his say over dating apps. He told ANI that the applications are posing a major threat to people as criminals can contact victims through them.

“Aaftab pursued Shraddha to make up her mind to leave. It was because of dating app that Shraddha came in contact with Aaftab,” ANI quoted Shraddha's father as saying.

He also asked for the capital punishment for Aftab.

"Aaftab Poonawala should be given capital punishment of hanging for killing my daughter... There should be stern action against Poonawala and whosoever was involved in the case," Walkar told reporters in Mumbai after meeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.