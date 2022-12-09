Wait, what? Roger Federer was once denied entry inside Wimbledon! Swiss maestro shares hilarious story

Roger Federer stunned one and all by retiring in September 2022. The tennis stalwart hadn't played any competitive match since his Wimbledon 2021 quarter-final exit and, hence, his retirement was always on the cards. Being plagued with several injury concerns, the Swiss maestro finally decided to hang his boots; sending his fans into a meltdown. After his retirement announcement, he played his last competitive game in Laver Cup 2022 where he teamed up with longtime rival Rafael Nadal though the duo lost to Frances Tiafoe-Jack Sock.

Recently, the 40-year-old Federer shared a hilarious anecdote during his interaction with Trevor Noah in the latest episode of the Daily Show. During the show, the host asked Federer to spill the beans about the time he was denied entry inside Wimbledon. To this, Federer revealed that he arrived in London to see a doctor following an event in Tokyo, Japan, and then decided to visit the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (ALTEC) to kill time before his return flight for Switzerland.

Just then, Federer was denied entry at the Wimbledon, at an event which has been dominated by the former world number one throughout his career. He shared, "When you win Wimbledon, you become a member automatically. So, I'm like, "No, I don't have my membership card but I am a member and I'm just wondering where I can get in," and she (secutiry guard) said, "Yeah, but you have to be a member." I was like, "I'm just asking you again where can I get in", and she said, "The other side, but you have to be a member."

Federer asserted, "So, I look at her one last time and I'm so sorry, I couldn't believe and still can't believe I said this and because I still feel bad about it. I'd look at her and say, "I have won this tournament eight times. Please believe me, I am a member!" Federer mentioned that he had to drive to another gate where he was finally recognised by a guard. He added, "When I said I won Wimbledon eight times, for a split second, I wasn't sure if it was eight anymore because I thought it 'was it seven, was it eight? I don't know'. But I said it because I never talk like this."