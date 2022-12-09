ugc_banner

'Ambitious endeavour': Britain, Japan and Italy to jointly develop next-generation fighter jet

London, UKEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Dec 09, 2022, 10:55 PM IST

File photo of a model of a jet fighter called 'Tempest'.  Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a tweet that to 'protect our people and our allies, we need to stay at the cutting-edge of advancements in defence'

The United Kingdom announced Friday (December 9) that in collaboration with Italy and Japan, it will work to develop next-generation fighter jets, designed to rival enemy warplanes. All three nations will work on an advanced front-line fighter, that is expected to come into operation by 2035. British-led Future Combat Air System project, also known as Tempest, will be combined with Japan's F-X programme in a venture called the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP). 

Reports have mentioned that the defence partnership is aimed at making jets with the capability of eclipsing war warplanes currently employed by countries like China, Russia and even the United States. 

According to Japan's Ministry of Defence, Britain's BAE Systems PLC, Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Italy's Leonardo will lead the design of the aircraft. The jet is expected to have advanced digital capabilities in AI and cyber warfare. 

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a tweet that to "protect our people and our allies, we need to stay at the cutting-edge of advancements in defence." 

Sunak added that his Japanese and Italian counterparts, Fumio Kishida and Giorgia Meloni respectively, agreed to develop the next generation of combat aircraft in order to create jobs and bolster the security of the nations. 

×

WATCH | UK PM Rishi Sunak’s next U-turn may be to ditch Raab’s Bill of Rights 

In a joint statement, the British, Japanese and Italian leaders said, "We are announcing the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) – an ambitious endeavour to develop a next-generation fighter aircraft by 2035." 

Although, the statement didn't mention Russia and China, veiled remarks aimed at both nations as it said the new fighter jet is needed because "threats and aggression are increasing" to counter the "rules-based, free and open international order". 

Part of the statement read: "We are committed to upholding the rules-based, free and open international order, which is more important than ever at a time when these principles are contested, and threats and aggression are increasing." 

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Belgium detains four including ex-MEP over bribes at EU parliament

Portugal's parliament passes bill decriminalising euthanasia for third time

New Zealand: Baby undergoes life-saving surgery after court takes custody from anti-vax parents