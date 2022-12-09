South Korea’s truckers vote to call off strike over minimum wage protection

The demonstrating truckers in South Korea voted on Friday to end their strike as it entered its third week with weakening public support and the consistent refusal of the government to budge, claiming that the economy has suffered "astronomical" damage due to the protests.

Preparations were done by many businesses to endure the strike and suffer short-term pain when it began on November 24. However, after the pressure increased from the government side and "start work" orders were issued, more than 25,000 striking truckers returned to work this week.

The workers felt that their bid to make a government scheme over the minimum freight rates permanent was failing. The Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union on Friday said that votes of 62% of members were in favour of calling off the strike, however, the union won't give up its campaign for minimum wage protection.

"The game is over. It is so sad that all we could do is stop our cars, but nothing has changed," said a container truck driver, Kang Myung-gil, who returned to work after a two-week walkout. The drivers said that they are facing not only loss of income but the loss of jobs due to the continuation of the strike.

"The union fell into a trap," Kang stated, referring to the narrative of the government that the strike was indeed devastating for the economy of the country. "Then, we, living day by day, just have to accept the reality and move on," he stated.

After the end of the strike, President Yoon Suk-yeol's press secretary Kim Eun-hye said that government would "unwaveringly abide by laws and principles" on labour issues. She reiterated that the economy has suffered "astronomical damage" because of the strike.

The truckers' eight-day walkout led to the delay of cargo shipments from cars to cement across the fourth largest economy of Asia before it came to an end with the two sides claiming to have won concessions.

However, this time around, the bid of the union to expand the issue of minimum protection to different kinds of cargo like auto carriers, oil tankers and package delivery trucks was rejected by the government, as the latter claimed that the drivers were well paid. The government has agreed to extend the current wage programme for only three years.