Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final: Netherlands vs Argentina prediciton, H2H preview and possible lineups
Story highlights
Argentina will play their tenth world cup quarter-final tonight, while the Netherlands will play their seventh. The Dutch have reached the World Cup final three times in their last eight appearances. Check the prediction, head-to-head preview, and possible lineups of both teams.
Argentina will play their tenth world cup quarter-final tonight, while the Netherlands will play their seventh. The Dutch have reached the World Cup final three times in their last eight appearances. Check the prediction, head-to-head preview, and possible lineups of both teams.
Lionel Messi's men were eliminated in the Round of 16 last time after losing the final to Germany in 2014. This time, they had a disastrous start to the FIFA World Cup 2022, losing 1-2 to Saudi Arabia in their first match. Louis van Gaal's men, on the other hand, have gone undefeated in this tournament.
A World Cup classic. 🇳🇱🇦🇷#NothingLikeOranje #WorldCup #NEDARG pic.twitter.com/azCHkBjHPh— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) December 9, 2022
Netherlands vs Argentina head-to-head preview
Argentina has recovered from its shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in the opening game of the competition by defeating Mexico, Poland, and Australia since then.
#Qatar2022— Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) December 9, 2022
🗓 Cuartos de final
⚽ @Argentina 🇦🇷 - #PaísesBajos 🇳🇱
🕗 16.00
🧑⚖️ Mateu Lahoz (España)
🏟 Lusail
📝 https://t.co/w2W8R3DjBS pic.twitter.com/N71cyNNBbd
The Netherlands, on the other hand, is unbeaten so far and defeated the United States in the previous round. Despite their underdog status, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk, and Frenkie de Jong are capable of upsetting the Albiceleste.
Netherlands vs Argentina possible lineups
Netherlands: Noppert, Timber, Van Dijk, Ake, Dumfries, De Jong, De Roon, Blind, Klaassen, Gakpo, Depay
Argentina: Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna, Fernandez, De Paul, Mac Allister, Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez
Netherlands vs Argentina prediction
The Netherlands and Argentina will play a hard-fought game. Messi's team will eventually take the lead and win 2-1 to advance to the semi-finals.
Netherlands vs Argentina kick-off time
The Netherlands vs Argentina match will be played on 10 December at 12:30 am IST in the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail.