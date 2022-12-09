ugc_banner

Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final: Netherlands vs Argentina prediciton, H2H preview and possible lineups

Doha, QatarEdited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Dec 09, 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Argentina will play their tenth world cup quarter-final tonight, while the Netherlands will play their seventh. The Dutch have reached the World Cup final three times in their last eight appearances. Check the prediction, head-to-head preview, and possible lineups of both teams. 

Lionel Messi's men were eliminated in the Round of 16 last time after losing the final to Germany in 2014. This time, they had a disastrous start to the FIFA World Cup 2022, losing 1-2 to Saudi Arabia in their first match. Louis van Gaal's men, on the other hand, have gone undefeated in this tournament.

×

Netherlands vs Argentina head-to-head preview

Argentina has recovered from its shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in the opening game of the competition by defeating Mexico, Poland, and Australia since then.

×

The Netherlands, on the other hand, is unbeaten so far and defeated the United States in the previous round. Despite their underdog status, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk, and Frenkie de Jong are capable of upsetting the Albiceleste.

Netherlands vs Argentina possible lineups

Netherlands: Noppert, Timber, Van Dijk, Ake, Dumfries, De Jong, De Roon, Blind, Klaassen, Gakpo, Depay

Argentina: Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna, Fernandez, De Paul, Mac Allister, Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez

Netherlands vs Argentina prediction

The Netherlands and Argentina will play a hard-fought game. Messi's team will eventually take the lead and win 2-1 to advance to the semi-finals.

Netherlands vs Argentina kick-off time

The Netherlands vs Argentina match will be played on 10 December at 12:30 am IST in the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail.

RELATED

It's high time we stop talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, says Portugal coach ahead of Morocco game

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia stun Brazil 4-2 on penalties, become 1st team to enter semis

BWF World tour 2022 Final: Prize money, schedule, live streaming & TV broadcast channel