Racism, xenophobia are public health threats, need to be addressed, says scientific review

Racism poses a public health threat to millions of people worldwide as it continues to be a "profound" and "insidious" driver of health inequalities, according to a global review published in the Lancet. The review published suggests that health researchers and policymakers globally have ended up overlooking racism, xenophobia and discrimination as "fundamental influences" on public health.

The review says that Homo sapiens (modern-day human beings) are one of the most homogeneous species on Earth, more genetically similar than any other primate. "We cannot be divided into subspecies or breeds. It has become clearer over time that human genetic and physiological variation maps poorly onto the construct of racial categories," it argues against structural racism in global health.

"Racism and xenophobia exist in every modern society and have profound effects on the health of disadvantaged people," said the lead author, Prof Delan Devakumar of University College London.

"Until racism and xenophobia are universally recognised as significant drivers of determinants of health, the root causes of discrimination will remain in the shadows and continue to cause and exacerbate health inequities."

The authors called for widespread recognition of racism and xenophobia as fundamental determinants of health. Once they are recognised as such, specific measures must be implemented that focus on the structural causes.

The Lancet series argues that by framing the role of racism, xenophobia, and discrimination within the context of overall determination of health, a world which, at its core, "centres antiracism, decoloniality, and equity instead of hierarchical power and separation", can be developed.

"Racism, xenophobia, and discrimination are important determinants of health, and public health has a responsibility to challenge and address these issues," it said.

